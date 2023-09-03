Video: Punches, Kicks As Violent Fight Breaks Out At A Bar In Noida Mall

The reason for the fight is not known yet.

A violent fight broke out at a bar in Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida on Saturday night, videos of which are being widely circulated on social media. The incident happened at 'F Bar & Lounge' after two groups of men got into a heated argument and started physically attacking each other.

Visuals of the incident that have surfaced show the men under the influence of alcohol, pushing, kicking, and shoving each other while hurling abuse and creating a ruckus. Not only that, alcohol bottles were also being thrown at each other. The reason for the fight is not known yet.

Many including the staff of the bar, tried to pacify both parties, but no one was ready to back down. An investigation has been initiated in connection with the case.

This is not the first time that the mall has hit the headlines for drunken clashes. In December 2022, two groups clashed at the ‘Sutra' restro-bar after two drunk men got into an argument. Prior to that, a 30-year-old man was killed after he was injured in a brawl allegedly with employees of Gardens Galleria Mall over bill payment. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the incident took place at the Lost Lemons resto-bar in the Gardens Galleria mall.

"He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 p.m., an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill. The argument quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died," Mr Singh said.

The restro-bar was sealed and 16 of its employees were detained in the wake of the incident that took place in April 2022.