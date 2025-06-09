Video: Late-Night Brawl With Stones Between 2 Groups In Bengaluru Over Girl

A dramatic video of a late-night clash between two groups allegedly over a woman has emerged in Bengaluru. In the blurry viral footage shot in Koramangala, the two groups were seen throwing stones at each other around 1:30 am.

One in those groups also suffered a serious injury.

Both groups were drunk, and the clash occurred possibly over a woman, suggests preliminary investigation. The police have arrested three accused and said they had an issue with the girl being with another man.

A case has been registered at the Koramangala Police Station and CCTV footage is being scanned.