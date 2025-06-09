Video: Late-Night Brawl With Stones Between 2 Groups In Bengaluru Over Girl

One in those groups also suffered a serious injury.
Bengaluru:
A dramatic video of a late-night clash between two groups allegedly over a woman has emerged in Bengaluru. In the blurry viral footage shot in Koramangala, the two groups were seen throwing stones at each other around 1:30 am.
One in those groups also suffered a serious injury.
Both groups were drunk, and the clash occurred possibly over a woman, suggests preliminary investigation. The police have arrested three accused and said they had an issue with the girl being with another man.
A case has been registered at the Koramangala Police Station and CCTV footage is being scanned.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world