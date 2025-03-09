Video: Drunk Men Come To Blows At Noida Mall, 4 Arrested

Police arrested four people after two groups traded blows at Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall, while under the influence of alcohol.

The mall situated on Noida's Sector 38A is home to many bars and restaurants. On Saturday night, Ghaziabad residents Malar Sharma and Vikas Sharma had come to the mall and had been drinking. They had a dispute with Wasim and Bhupendra Chaudhary, who were also drunk.

Soon, an argument turned into a fierce fight as the men attacked each other and created a ruckus at a main square near the mall entrance. The fight stopped only after Sector-39 police intervened and pacified both parties.

Later, the four men were charged under sections pertaining to disturbing peace.

The mall is not new to such incidents, with drunken brawls being reported often. In September last year, three men were arrested for opening fire in the mall's parking lot after a fight. While in April 2022, a man died allegedly after he got injured in a brawl during a party at a restro-bar over bill payment.

In June 2023, a woman was allegedly gangraped in the parking lot, but only filed the complaint in December that year after months of blackmail, The Indian Express had reported.