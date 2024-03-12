Man Kills Brother-In-Law With Rod During Fight In Nagpur, Flees: Cops

The victim's wife was not present at the time of the incident, police said (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly by his brother-in-law during a drunken brawl in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Ravi Galichand Kahar (30), and the accused, Arun Annu Banwari (24), were daily wage workers and residents of Chhindwara district of adjoining Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Kahar and Banwari were at the former's residence in the Beltarodi area when they consumed liquor late on Monday night and got into an altercation over some issue, said the police.

The fight escalated and took a nasty turn when Banwari repeatedly attacked his brother-in-law with a rod and fled, they said.

The incident came to light when local residents noticed Kahar's body lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

The victim's wife was not present in the house at the time of the incident as she had gone to her paternal home, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Beltarodi police station and efforts were on to arrest the accused, said the police.

