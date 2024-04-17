Man Kills Wife, Brother-In-Law After Fight In Delhi, Then Surrenders To Cops

Shreyansh surrendered to the police and was taken into custody for questioning (Representational)

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Kamlesh Holkar (29) and Ram Pratap Singh (17).

The accused has been identified as Shreyansh Pal, who allegedly stabbed his wife and brother-in-law inside his flat before fleeing the scene.

According to the police, Kamlesh's brother, a Class 12 student, had come to his sister's house to participate in his nephew's birthday celebrations on April 14.

Nearly three hours after the incident, Shreyansh surrendered to the police and was taken into custody for questioning.

Shreyansh's father informed the police about the incident. He discovered the bodies when he went to wake up his son on Wednesday morning.

Shreyansh's son was on the bed, while the bodies of his wife and brother-in-law lay nearby.

"A PCR call was received on April 17 about a fight and injury to one person. Upon reaching the scene, police found two bodies. A screwdriver, suspected to be used in the crime, was also found at the scene," the police statement read.

"The initial inquiry suggested that there was a fight between the couple, followed by the double murder. The husband who was found missing from the house later joined the investigation," it added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

