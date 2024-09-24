Delhi Man Records Woman Tenant With Hidden Cameras In Toilet, Bedroom

Police have found two cameras hidden in bulb holders in the woman's rented home

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi's Shakarpur after he allegedly used spy cameras hidden in bulbs to film a woman tenant in the bathroom and bedroom, police have said.

The woman, who is prepping for civil services entrance exams, lives alone in a rented accommodation in Shakarpur. The accused, Karan, is the landlord's son and lives on another floor in the building. She left the keys with him when she visited her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

According to senior police officer Apoorva Gupta, the woman has stated in her complaint to police that she recently noticed some unusual activity on her WhatsApp account. On checking devices linked to her WhatsApp account, she found an unknown laptop on the list. She promptly logged out.

Following this episode, the woman became cautious and suspected she was being snooped upon. She started searching her apartment for any surveillance devices, police said. "She found one camera installed in the bulb holder of her bathroom and alerted the police by making a PCR Call," the senior officer said. The officer said a sub-inspector reached the woman's place and searched it again and another camera was found installed in the bulb holder of her bedroom.

Asked if anyone else had access to her room, the woman told police that she often left the keys with Karan when she travelled.

During interrogation, Karan told the police that the woman had left the keys to the room with him when she visited her hometown three months back. "Seizing this opportunity, Karan purchased three spy cameras commonly available in electronics markets and installed one in her bedroom and one in her bathroom," the police officer said.

These cameras cannot be operated online and the footage is stored in memory cards. So, Karan repeatedly asked the woman for keys on the pretext of electrical repairs in her room so that he could transfer the recorded videos to his laptop.

During the investigation, one spy camera and two laptops used to store the recorded videos were seized from Karan. The 30-year-old accused, who is a person with disability, now faces a case of voyeurism under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Under this law, he may be jailed for at least a year. Police have said further probe is on.