Video: Professor, Principal Brawl In Madhya Pradesh College

Caught on camera assaulting the principal of the college he teaches in, a professor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh now faces a police case under charges of assault and intimidation.

Police have slapped charges of voluntarily causing hurt, obscene acts or words and criminal intimidation on Bramhadeep Alune, assistant professor with Late Nagulal Malviya Government College at Ghattiya in Ujjain.

The case was registered after a CCTV footage showing Mr Alune attack Dr Shekhar Medamwar, principal of the college, on January 15 went viral on social media.

An assistant professor was booked for allegedly beating up principal of a Government College in Ujjain @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/egom5OIVjA — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 19, 2022

Mr Alune had been transferred to the Ujjain college from Bhopal. According to the principal, the professor goes for a 5-km walk daily after coming to the college. "We are already short-staffed. On January 15, the college was made a vaccination centre. I called him to talk about it but he became angry and started abusing and punching me.

The professor, on the other hand, accused the principal of misbehaving with all staff members. "During Medamwar's tenure, three people have taken premature retirement. He misbehaves with all staff members. He called me to his room and used abusive words. This led to a fight," he alleged.

The footage, recorded on the CCTV camera in the principal's room, show the two having an argument. The altercation soon escalates with both the professor and the principal pointing figures at each other.

In a fit of anger, the professor gets up from his chair and swings a blow aimed at the principal from across the table. As the principal moves away, the blow lands on his arm.

The professor then takes things from the principal's table and flings them at him.

Moving across the table, he then attacks the principal. Their hands lock as the principal is pushed to the wall and is seen trying to defend himself.

Seemingly alarmed by the commotion, five people from outside rush into the principal's room and break up the fight. They take the professor back to his seat as the argument continues.

The professor, still livid, keeps shouting at the principal. Recovering from the sudden attack, the principal gestures to the professor, asking him to leave the room, but he stays put in his chair, refusing to go.