Video: Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Her 'Childhood Home' Lucknow For UNICEF Field Visit

After wrapping up in Mumbai and Delhi, Priyanka Chopra is now in her "childhood home" Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for a field visit to see the work done by UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) and its partners to end violence and discrimination against girls in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared a video of herself inside a car as she visited various UNICEF partners. In the clip, she recalled studying in Lucknow and having friends and family in the city during her childhood. She said that during her field visit, she wanted to see what changes had come about in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a (larger) scale," she added.

Watch the video below:

Further, Priyanka claimed that gender inequality in India leads to unequal opportunities, especially for girls. She spoke about finding solutions to end violence and discrimination against girls in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see that work that is being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls. I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life, and see the solutions on hand, because what is needed is solutions at scale. As I have said often enough, women and girls are the key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities," Priyanka added.

Priyanka Chopra visited India for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. This is her first visit to the nation in three years. On Sunday, she posted a montage comprising videos of her "last couple of days" in Mumbai. In the caption of the post, she expressed "there really is nothing like coming home".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and the series 'Citadel'.