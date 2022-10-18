Video: Passenger Thrown Off Moving Train In West Bengal After Fight

The man was thrown off after a fight.

A video circulating on social media shows a youth being thrown off a moving train by a fellow passenger in West Bengal following an argument. The incident took place on the Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express between Tarapith Road and Rampurhat stations in Birbhum district on Saturday night. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested one person and the officials believe that some other people are also involved.

The police have identified the youth as Sajal Sheikh, who was accused of abusing and threatening other passengers, including some women.

The police also said that Mr Sheikh put his feet on the seat of other passengers and made calls from his phone after threatening the passengers.

As the video starts, a man wearing a checked shirt is seen engaged in a fight with Mr Sheikh. After a few seconds, the men disengage but verbal confrontation continues.

The youth says something that infuriates the passenger who gets up and another round of fight begins. This time, the man in the checked shirt throws Mr Sheikh off the train.

The passenger who threw him off the train shows no remorse after throwing off the train and goes back to his seat.

Mr Sheikh was rescued from the tracks by a GRP in an injured condition and is undergoing treatment at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

He told the police from his hospital bed that he had boarded the train from Sainthia. The man claimed he was thrown out of the train when he protested the alleged misbehaviour of fellow passengers.

"I was on my way home. Three-four people were sitting in the train compartment and chatting among themselves. They were making lewd comments. There was a family sitting next to them too, so I went to tell them not to behave like that. That was my mistake," said Mr Sheikh.

"There was one person among them who got up and caught me by the collar and threatened me. I took out a blade from my pocket to scare him. The next thing I know I am on the rail tracks. I didn't even realise how suddenly it happened. I passed out for a while... when I came to my senses, I found myself lying on the rail line... my hands, legs, head were all numb because of the pain," he added.

The police are investigating the incident.