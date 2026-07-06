Video: Paragliding Pilot Injured After Crash Landing On Road In Himachal's Kullu

A paragliding pilot was injured after making an emergency crash landing on a busy road in the Raiyan area of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. The incident, which could have turned into a major accident, has gone viral on social media. According to the video circulating online, the paraglider can be seen attempting to land on the road but loses balance at the final moment and crashes onto the roadway. The impact caused the pilot to fall hard on the surface, resulting in minor injuries.

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the crash and helped move the injured pilot to safety. Police and officials from the concerned department also arrived shortly after being informed about the incident.

At the time of the incident, vehicular movement on the road was ongoing, raising serious concerns about what could have been a much more dangerous situation. Fortunately, no other vehicles or pedestrians were hit, and bystanders at the scene remained unharmed.

The injured pilot was given immediate attention, and his condition is reported to be stable. However, details about the extent of his injuries are still awaited.

Preliminary inputs suggest that sudden weather changes or strong winds may have triggered the emergency landing. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident and to verify whether all mandatory safety protocols were followed before take-off.

The Kullu-Manali region has witnessed several emergency landings in recent months due to unpredictable weather conditions. Following the incident, questions have once again been raised about safety protocols, designated landing zones, and operational standards for such adventure activities.

The video of the incident has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread reactions and renewed concern over paragliding safety in the region. One user wrote on X, "First doubt… if a car had hit him after he fell in the middle of the highway, would the driver have been held guilty? And with the monsoon already here, why are paragliding activities still being allowed?"