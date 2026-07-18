Video: Panic Inside Lift As Aggressive Pet Dog Lunges At Young Girls In Mumbai

Panic gripped a high-rise residential tower in Mumbai after a pet dog turned aggressive inside an elevator and lunged at three young girls.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening at Sheth Irene tower in the western suburb of Malad.

No injuries were reported and no complaint has been lodged, police said, adding that the resident had permission to take her pet in the lift.

The CCTV footage shows a woman entering the building's lift with her pet dog while the girls were already inside.

Shortly after the lift doors closed, the muzzled dog suddenly became aggressive and lunged at the girls, causing panic in the confined space.

The dog's owner was seen trying to restrain the animal as it attempted to pounce, the footage showed.

Two of the girls managed to run out of the lift while one remained stuck with the dog aggressively charging at her even as the owner tried to stop.

As the lift reached its floor, the girls rushed to exit, even as the dog tried to chase her before the owner managed to pull it back, preventing any serious harm.

Towards the end of the video, the dog is seen trying to drag the owner out of the lift as she struggled to restrain it.

Police said the video has triggered concern among residents, though no injuries were reported in the incident.