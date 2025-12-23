Video: 18 Odisha Wrestlers Sit Near Train Toilet Due To Unconfirmed Tickets

At least 18 athletes from Odisha, who set out to represent their state at the 69th National School Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh, were allegedly forced to travel in inhumane conditions, sitting near a train toilet. In a viral video, the athletes are seen crammed outside the toilet along with their luggage. The athletes reportedly did not have confirmed tickets.

The State Education and Mass Education Department had sent 18 players, including 10 boys and 8 girls, to the national-level competition. Only four players had confirmed tickets for the onward journey, said Jyoti Prasad Parida, Assistant Director, Odisha School and Mass Education.

🔴#BREAKING | Odisha athletes forced to travel near train toilet in freezing cold toilet due to unconfirmed tickets



NDTV's Dev Kumar joins @ParmeshwarBawa with more details pic.twitter.com/hgLrORtgHr — NDTV (@ndtv) December 23, 2025

The remaining athletes had to travel in general compartments, sitting on the steel floor near the train toilet in the biting cold. The area near the toilet is often stinky and narrow and also serves as a pathway between coaches.

In the viral video, some of the athletes are seen sitting over their luggage, covered head to toe in a bid to protect themselves from the chilling cold. Other athletes are seen resting on the luggage with their heads down.

Athletes seen resting on the luggage with their heads down.

The players had to return in the same deplorable condition as no confirmed tickets were available for the return journey.

An Assistant Director from the Odisha Sports Authority alleged “mismanagement.”

The video has raised serious concerns about the safety, dignity, and well-being of the athletes representing Odisha at the national level.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)