Video Of Man Making Obscene Gestures At Woman On Train Goes Viral, Railways Responds

A complaint has been registered by Indian Railways after content creator Rupali Dixit shared videos allegedly showing a man making sexually inappropriate gestures at her during a train journey. According to Dixit, the incident took place on the 15228 Vivek Express (SMVT Express) while the train was travelling between Bolpur Junction and Dankuni. She said she was standing near the door of her coach when a man travelling in the second general coach repeatedly made obscene gestures in her direction.

Dixit posted the videos on X, along with details of the train and route. The clip shows the man looking towards her and making explicit gestures. She also claimed the accused was travelling in the second general coach near the engine.

Here's the video:

The videos quickly went viral, prompting widespread outrage on social media. Many users praised Dixit for recording the incident and speaking out, while others urged authorities to identify the man and take strict action, saying women should be able to travel safely on public transport.

One user wrote, "The scariest part isn't the act itself — it's that we've normalized it. Real change comes when a girl can travel without fear. Till then, keep raising your voice."

Another commented, "This is exactly why most women don't report these things. Instead of focusing on the man's disgusting behaviour, people are busy questioning why she smiled. The harassment is the problem, not her reaction." A third said, "I hope the authorities take cognisance and deal with this predator. Those commenting about the complainant being indulgent will always miss the point."

Responding to her post, the official Indian Railways account confirmed that a complaint had been registered on its grievance redressal platform, RailMadad. In its reply, the railway authorities said a complaint number had been generated and sent to Dixit via SMS.

The incident has renewed concerns over women's safety on trains, with many social media users calling on the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to locate and take action against the accused.