Video: Not Fed Bananas, Angry Elephant Kills Handler In Madhya Pradesh

The female elephant lifted the mahout with her trunk and slammed him on the road.

A female elephant slammed and trampled the mahout (its handler) to death in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district after he didn't feed the animal bananas. The incident took place on Wednesday in Rahiwada village, about 20 kilometres from the Seoni district headquarters, according to the police. The mahout, identified as Bharat Vasudev, used to take the elephant named "Heera" around in towns along with some of his associates asking the locals to pay him to watch the majestic animal, a common practice in some towns.

During one such ride, a truck driver carrying bananas in his vehicle spotted the animal and offered a bunch to the group. The mahout, however, didn't feed bananas to the elephant and kept them in his bag. After seeing this, the elephant became angry.

"The elephant lifted the mahout with her trunk, slammed him on the road, and trampled him to death," said Govind Giri, one of the associates of the mahout.

Vasudev was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The mahout's associates said it was very unusual behaviour by the elephant," local police station in-charge Dilip Pancheshwar said.