Video: No Bridge, Odisha Villagers Use Rope, Metal Pot To Cross River

Tribal villagers in Kadamaha village in Odisha's Kandhamal district risk their lives every day to cross a river due to the lack of a bridge and proper connectivity.

Videos show residents of the village, which falls under the Baliguda block in Kandhamal district, crossing the Budha River in chest-deep water. There is only a rope that the villagers can hold while crossing the waters.

In the videos, the adults can be seen transporting the children from one end of the river to the other by placing them inside metal vessels.

The absence of a bridge to cross the river has deprived the 100 families of the area of healthcare and education. In the videos, children in school uniform can also be seen crossing the river and emerging completely drenched on the other side.

Locals said they have been demanding the construction of a permanent bridge for many years, but allege that neither the administration nor the local representatives have paid attention to their repeated pleas.

No official response has been received from the local administration.