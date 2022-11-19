3 Bengaluru College Students Chant 'Pakistan Zindabad', Suspended

Police told NDTV that the students shouted slogans for fun and were released on station bail

Bengaluru Police arrested three students of New Horizon College of Engineering after a video of them shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" went viral on social media. The students, suspended by their college authority, were later released on bail as police told NDTV that "their act wasn't intentional".

New Horizon College of Engineering was preparing to host an inter-college fest on November 25-26, when some students were seen chanting the names of their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and countries.

Three students, Aryan, Dinakar and Riya, all aged between 17 and 18 years, were suddenly seen shouting "Pakistan Zindabad", even as another student made a video recording of the incident.

Police told NDTV, "the students shouted slogans for fun. They have been released on station bail and told to cooperate with the investigation".

A case was registered against the students at Marathahalli Police Station for provocation, with an intent to trigger riot and generate fear among the public.

The parents of the students were summoned by the college administration and told that they had been suspended.

Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police later said: "One of their own friends recorded the video. The college administration suspended them and lodged a complaint with us. We first arrested them and booked them under bailable sections. They were later released on station bail. Their act wasn't intentional."