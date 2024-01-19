Video: ML Khattar Ditches Plane, Chopper, Boards Train To Delhi Due To Fog

"I am reaping the benefit of the climate," said ML Khattar

Owing to the inclement weather conditions, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a train instead of a plane or a helicopter from Chandigarh to New Delhi on Friday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar boarded a Shatabdi express from Chandigarh railway station and said planes and helicopters can't be trusted in this weather, that is why he is taking a train that will also offer him an opportunity to interact with the public.

"I am reaping the benefit of the climate, it's getting foggy so plane and helicopter can't be trusted in this weather, there is no better way to travel than by Shatabdi train...I also get to interact with people," said Mr Khattar while talking to the media.

#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar boards a train to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZfUto1xS4N — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

"In the last nine and a half years, unprecedented changes have taken place in the Railway Department. Earlier this railway station was known as Chandigarh Railway Station, but now it is known as Chandigarh-Panchkula Railway Station. Several new trains have been launched like Vande Bharat Express. I feel, going Delhi in train is more comfortable instead of taking flight," Mr Khattar expressed further.

Notably, dense fog and severe cold conditions continued to hamper flight and train movements to and from the national capital on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The arrival of nearly two dozen passenger trains to Delhi was delayed by up to 6 hours or more, and several flights were also late due to fog and poor visibility conditions.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the visibility was recorded as low as 50 metres at around 5.30 am on Friday in isolated regions.

This included parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

