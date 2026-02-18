Video: Meet Addverb Technology's Robot Dog That Works On Real-Time Data

As businesses worldwide embrace automation and robotics to boost productivity, Addverb Technology co-founder Bir Singh showcased Trakr, India's first assistive dog robot, at the NDTV Ind.ai summit in Delhi. Beyond its friendly appearance, Singh underscored that Trakr is built to assess complex terrain, collect vital data, and assist workers on the shop floor.

"This is a robot dog. It's embodied AI. It's AI inside a machine," he said.

Asked what's its purpose, the Addverb co-founder said,"So, what happens on the shop floor, sometimes there is a slippery floor, sometimes there is a gas leakage. Sometimes there are things in which human beings cannot work. So, in these areas, these machines can work and provide all the information which you want."

Bir Singh underlined that it is AI in practice.

"This robot sees a lot of objects. It sees the terrain. It sees human beings and their intent. So, based upon all these things, it can take decisions. And that is a different AI. Right now, we have not given it the autonomy. We have removed certain sensors from it. But once we put that sensor, then it will give, I will not say complete autonomy, but at least 70-80% of the autonomy," he said.

According to Addverb, a robotic and automation solutions provider, the robot dog's versatility extends across industries, including defence.

"You can see this action inside the industry, inside the warehouse. You can see it in action in lot of defense events. You can see it in action where we as a human being don't want to act, like, in a situation which is dangerous, which is dirty, or, which you don't want to do," Bir Singh said.

"So, this robot can carry a rifle for you, this robot can carry a ration for you, this robot can do surveillance for you. If you put certain kind of, like, you know, infrared sensors, this robot can actually, like, you know, give lot of edge," he said, adding it is completely manufactured in India.

Pressed to answer if the chip on which it runs is also India made, the founder said,"So, when I say chips, chips in isolation doesn't work. But when I say card, like the intelligence card, which is having chip, chip is from like, you know, Intel, Nvidia and everything. But the complete card we have built ourselves."

The co-founder said this robot doesn't work on a data which is available on internet, websites and all.

"This robot works on a real time data. Means, suppose if you fold your T-shirt and if you want to teach this to a robot, you cannot teach it through LLMs and all these things. You need to actually show it, do it. This is the data we are building, and we are building at a faster pace. So, sooner our robots will be more, more like us. And we are pretty sure that we will be... Robots that do martial arts and stuff," he said.

Is Addverb building humanoids too? NDTV asked.

"There are various form factors in which we are building humanoid. One is biped. Another one is like, you know, the top torso is like humanoid, and the bottom portion is like a vehicle. So, that we launched this month. The biped, we are training it. All these machines like, you know, it's not like this, you programme and it will start running. This has to be like, you know, trained in a way, so that when it comes into our environment, it's safe to us."

When pointed out that Boston Dynamics' robot dog Spot is being used for surveillance all over the US, the founder said they are not far behind and hope to catch up soon.

"We are there. So, if you see the Spot journey, it's almost twenty-five years. The journey of Trakr is only, like, you know... So, the real training started six months back. We built the hardware. It took us one year. But now, after that, we start teaching it. We are building our own models, data sets. So, maybe, like, you know, another six months, we will be better with minimum hardware."

