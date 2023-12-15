7 Feet 6 Inches Tall Ex-Cop Who Made It To America's Got Talent Arrested With Heroin

Deep Singh was arrested along with two of his associates from Tarn Taran district.

A seven-and-a-half foot tall former cop, who rose to prominence with his entry to the US reality show America's Got Talent, has been arrested with drugs in Punjab.

Jagdeep Singh alias Deep Singh was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell of Punjab Police along with two of his associates from Tarn Taran district. Half a kilogram of heroin was recovered from the former constable, police said.

He used to roam around with Punjab Police sticker on his vehicle, they said. He will be presented in the court today.

Deep Singh, who has now quit his job from the police force, was part of Bir Khala Group that made it to Season 14 of America's Got Talent and performed several dangerous acts. With a height of seven feet and six inches, he was the tallest person on the show.

He demonstrated Gatka, a traditional martial art associated with the Sikhs, at the show and his group were in the contest till the quarterfinals. They returned for America's Got Talent: All-Stars, but were eliminated in the prelims.

He also appeared in several movies and India's Got Talent, the Indian version of the US reality show. Last year, the group competed for 10th season of Australia's Got Talent where they were eliminated in the semifinals.