Video: Medical Students Dance To Loud Music At Gujarat Hospital, Perform Stunts

A probe was ordered after videos of medical students in Gujarat's Valsad purportedly celebrating their annual functions with loud music on the college-cum-hospital premises went viral, officials said on Sunday.

Video clips doing rounds of social media also showed some students performing dangerous stunts by jumping out of two cars on the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Medical College and Hospital campus.

GMERS dean Dr Kamlesh Shah said students were allowed to organise the celebrations on a football ground near the hospital, but they prima facie violated the direction.

He said a committee would investigate the matter, and action would be as per the findings.

"Students had submitted a proposal to college authorities for organising annual programmes. They were allowed to celebrate at a football ground in front of the college building on the condition that patients at the hospital and residents of nearby areas won't be inconvenienced," Dr Shah told media persons.

The permission was granted for four days from March 15 to 18, he said.

Video clips showed students playing loud music near the hospital building and dancing to the tunes of the DJ on the campus.

Some students purportedly performed stunts by jumping out of the sunroof of a car. Videos also showed at least six students from two cars jumping out of the windows and performing stunts.

GMERS is a Gujarat government body responsible for establishing and managing medical colleges and hospitals.

