Video: Massive Fire In Chemical Factory In Bengal, 6 Fire Tenders At Spot

After receiving the information, six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service at Siliguri's Bholanath para, fire department officials said.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Darjeeling:

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in West Bengal's Siliguri today.

Further information is awaited.

