Video: Massive Fire In Chemical Factory In Bengal, 6 Fire Tenders At Spot

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in West Bengal's Siliguri today.

After receiving the information, six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service at Siliguri's Bholanath para, fire department officials said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A massive fire breaks out in a chemical factory at Siliguri Bholanath para. Six fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/CxjiL3gu6i — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Further information is awaited.

