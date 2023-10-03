Video: Man Jumps Into Canal, Rescued By Alert UP Cop

Without any hesitation, home guard Sandeep jumped into the canal to save the man from drowning.

Dramatic footage showed a UP policemen courageously rescuing a man who had jumped into a canal in an apparent suicide attempt.

The man jumped off the Agra Canal bridge into the water at around 6:00 pm on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that yesterday evening, constable Kasam and Manoj and home guards Sandeep, Purushottam and Vinod, were standing near the bridge.

The two policemen and three home guards saw the man attempting to jump off the bridge and ran towards him.

Home guard Purushottam tried to catch hold of the man but he freed himself from the policeman's grip and proceeded to jump into the canal.

Without any hesitation, home guard Sandeep jumped into the canal to save the man from drowning.

As seen in the video, the home guard managed to reach the man and managed to steer him towards the canal bank.

The man told the cops that he was a resident of Prahladpur village. He went on to reveal that he was very upset and frustrated due to a domestic dispute and jumped into the canal.

The policemen took him to the police station for further action, where the man's family members were called. He was later handed over to his family