Video: Man Clings To Car During Chase After Family Was Attacked In Nashik

Another shocking video has emerged of the attack on a family of tourists after they objected to the sexual harassment of a family member at a famous waterfall in Nashik.

The family was chased for 20 km by a group of men who attacked their car with rods and sticks.

A new video of the chase shows one of the accused clinging to the victims' car as the family tried to escape.

The video, shot by a local, shows the car with broken windows and a man hanging onto its right rear window. As the car moves forward, the attacker falls onto the road. He then gets up and gestures to his accomplices, who were chasing the car on two-wheelers.

A family of eight from Nashik had gone for a Sunday outing to the Bhavli Dam and waterfall area in Igatpuri town. A group of men allegedly sexually harassed one of the women in the group. When her husband objected, the men assaulted the family, chased them for nearly 20 kilometers and smashed their car with sticks and iron rods.

Read | "Thought They Would Kill Us": Nashik Woman Who Was Harassed, Chased By 10 Men

"We had gone for a picnic. We had our food, played in the water, and then we were leaving. That's when two people there called out my name and started harassing me," the survivor told NDTV while narrating her family's ordeal.

The angry men then abused the family and were soon joined by others who ran food stalls nearby.

"Soon there were 8-10 men and they all charged at us," the survivor said.

The family tried to pacify the situation and walk away, but the men were in no mood to let go. An argument ensued and the group continued abusing them.

"After a brief confrontation, we tried to leave. When we got into our car, they blocked us and started smashing our car windows. They then chased us for nearly 20 kilometers. They damaged our car completely with iron rods. The car is completely destroyed," the survivor told NDTV.

"We never imagined that the men would chase us and attack us. They attacked the car with rods. They were chasing us from all sides. I can't describe what we went through in words," she added.

There were four children in the car when the men attacked it.

On the family's complaint, Igatpuri police have arrested nine accused and are questioning them. Police said one of the accused has a prior murder case against him.