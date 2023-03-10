Video: Madhya Pradesh Women Cops Bulldoze Home Of Rape-Accused

The women cops seen razing the house of a rape accused

A group of women cops bulldozed the home of a rape accused in Madhya Pradesh, showed a video, the latest in the series of bulldozer justice as witnessed in BJP-ruled states.

The officer who led the team said it was a heinous crime and the cops did a "good job", adding that such actions deserve such a punishment.

A minor was gang-raped in Damoh, nearly 250 km from capital Bhopal. Three persons have been arrested in the case. A fourth one, Kaushal Kishore Chaubey, is on the run.

The police said he had illegally built a house on an occupied land. The cops demolished the house.

"The man has been on the run in the minor's gang-rape case. Kaushal Kishore Chaubey had illegally occupied land. The bulldozer was operated by a group of women officers. The women officers did a good job and such actions should continue," said Prashita Kurmi, station officer, Raneh.