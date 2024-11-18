Yogi Adityanath's Bulldozer Reminder In Jharkhand Days After Top Court Rap

Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Accusing the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of having "looted central funds", Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned that a "bulldozer is on standby" to recover the money as he campaigned for polls in the state. The comment comes days after the Supreme Court underlined that bulldozer action is unacceptable under the rule of law.

"The JMM-led coalition has looted Jharkhand's natural resources and the central funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has also encouraged infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya, posing a serious threat to 'beti, mati, roti' (daughter, land, and bread). Now, the bulldozer is on standby to reclaim the looted funds," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who earned the moniker of "Bulldozer Baba" for ordering demolitions of properties linked to criminal allegations.

Yogi Adityanath, one of the BJP's star campaigners, was speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara. The second round of voting in Jharkhand will take place on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court blasted "bulldozer justice" and laid down strict guidelines to curb the trend that has often been seen in BJP-ruled states.

The verdict follows petitions challenging the practice of bulldozer demolitions, which critics argue disproportionately affect marginalised and minority communities.

The top court stated that the executive cannot unilaterally declare a person guilty or decide to demolish their property without due process.

The ruling directed that no demolition should take place without a 15-day notice to the property owner, which must be served by registered post and also fixed on the property. The notice should specify the nature of the unauthorized construction, the specific violation, and the reasons for demolition.

The court also mandated that demolitions must be recorded on video. Failure to follow these guidelines could result in contempt of court charges.

The judgment underlined the importance of protecting individual rights and ensuring that property is not taken away arbitrarily. The court also reaffirmed the separation of powers, making it clear that the executive cannot replace the judiciary in determining guilt or carrying out demolitions.

The Supreme Court's order intends to ensure that demolitions are carried out legally and not as extra-legal punishment.

At the same rally, Yogi Adityanath also accused the JMM-led government of providing support to infiltrators involved in "land jihad" and "love jihad" in Jharkhand, warning that such forces would not be spared if the NDA comes to power.