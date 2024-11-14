Poetry To UK Precedent: What Went Into Landmark 'Bulldozer Justice' Verdict

The Supreme Court delivered a firm verdict against 'bulldozer justice'

In a landmark judgment yesterday, the Supreme Court demolished the idea of 'bulldozer justice' that several state governments had unleashed against accused in heinous criminal cases. The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan took a tough stand against such actions, holding that the Executive cannot cannot replace the Judiciary and the legal process should not prejudge the guilt of an accused. But laws, precedents and doctrines aside, it was idea of 'home' that was at the heart of this judgment.

The 95-page order started with four lines of a Hindi poem by Kavi Pradeep, who penned the timeless "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" as a tribute to soldiers killed in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The four lines in the court's order were: "Apna ghar ho, apna aangan ho, is khwab mein har koi jita hai, insaan ke dil ki yeh chahat hai, ki ek ghar ka sapna kabhi na chute". The lines roughly translate to: "It is everyone's dream to have a home, a courtyard. No one wants to lose the dream for a home."

The court noted in its order that for an average citizen, the construction of a house is often the culmination of years of hard work, dreams, and aspirations. "A house is not just a property but embodies the collective hopes of a family or individuals for stability, security, and a future. Having a house or a roof over one's head gives satisfaction to any person. It gives a sense of dignity and a sense of belonging. If this is to be taken away, then the authority must be satisfied that this is the only option available," it said.

Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan

The Work Behind The Judgment

The Supreme Court's judgments and observations run as short breaking news flashes and social media posts. But these do not wholly encapsulate the hard work that goes into penning these orders. It took Justice Gavai and Justice Viswanathan 44 days to prepare this 95-page judgment, according to sources. The sources said the two judges held several meetings and decided that this judgment would have a bearing on the lives of crores of people, most of them from underprivileged sections that are powerless before the might of the State and excesses such as 'bulldozer justice'. So the judgment, the judges agreed, must be written in a way that reaches and connects with the common citizen, the sources said.

Justice Gavai, who is the next in line for the Chief Justice post, sat hours looking for a poem that resonates with the idea of 'shelter' that the judges wanted to capture in the order, the sources said. Eventually, he found the lines by Pradeep that opened the key judgment. The lines set the tone for the judgment that stressed on the right to shelter and summed up that this was not a case about structures and their legality, but the people living in them.

The Precedents - And Lord Denning's Lines

If the idea of 'home' was at the heart of this judgment, its brain was backed by legal precedents and landmark verdicts. The judges included an observation by British judge Lord Denning, who Margaret Thatcher had described as "probably the greatest English judge of modern times". In one of his judgments, Lord Denning had said, "The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the forces of the Crown. It may be frail - its roof may shake - the wind may blow through it - the storm may enter - the rain may enter - but the King of England cannot enter - all his force dares not cross the threshold of the ruined tenement.' So be it - unless he has justification by law."

The lines reflected the bench's view on the State's right to deprive a family of its shelter as a penalty against someone accused of a crime.

The court later noted in its judgment, "The chilling sight of a bulldozer demolishing a building, when authorities have failed to follow the basic principles of natural justice and have acted without adhering to the principle of due process, reminds one of a lawless state of affairs, where 'might was right'," it said, adding that such "high-handed and arbitrary actions" have no place in our Constitution.

Key judgments the court referred to included the Raj Narain vs Indira Gandhi case, the Bilkis Bano case and the Aadhaar verdict. The judges, sources said, researched for over a month as they prepared the order that dealt with the separation of powers, the rule of law, the rights of accused, right to shelter and accountability of officers.

The judges agreed that the order must be penned in a manner so that the court's direction do not just remain on paper, but are applied on the ground. According to sources, Justice Gavai and Justice Viswanathan were of the view that this verdict would impact lives of those at the bottom of the social pyramid and they must have adequate safeguards against arbitrary actions by the State. This formed the basis of the judgment laying down that officers found to violate the top court's guidelines on demolition would face contempt proceedings. They would have to pay damages and restore the property at their cost.