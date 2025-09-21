Video: Madhya Pradesh Woman Practicing Garba Kidnapped By Family Over Marital Dispute

A shocking video from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur has gone viral on social media, showing a young woman being forcibly dragged away by a group of men and women while she was practicing Garba.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, triggered panic among those present and led to widespread outrage online.

According to witnesses, the woman had arrived in Mandsaur from Rajasthan with a young man and had been living in the area for the past few months. Sources revealed that she is already married, and her decision to live away from her family had angered her relatives.

On the night of the incident, her family members reached the Bhavsar Dharamshala, dragged her away in full public view, and reportedly flashed what appeared to be a pistol to threaten bystanders.

The dramatic scene, caught on camera, led to an immediate public uproar. Kotwali police acted swiftly after receiving a Dial 112 alert. Four police teams were formed, and all exit routes were barricaded.

Within two hours, officers caught all the accused, including a woman, and rescued the victim. A toy pistol and the vehicle used in the incident were also seized.

Inspector Pushpendra Singh Rathore confirmed, "The accused have been taken into custody. Initial investigations reveal this was a family dispute. The woman had been living separately from her husband due to his drinking habits and physical abuse. Further inquiries are underway."

