Video: Madhya Pradesh Cops Thrashed After They Refuse To Pay Parking Fee

Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside a railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam after a fight between two officers of Anti-Terrorism Squad and a parking contractor. The tiff, which broke out after the officers refused to pay the parking fee, soon escalated into a physical fight, show CCTV footage of the incident.

In the video, the officers are seen entering the railway station after the situation calmed down a bit, however, as soon as they come out of the building, Ravi Meena - the parking contractor - and two of his aides attack them. The men don't back off even when one of the officers takes out his pistol and points it at them.

In the next frame, one of the officers is seen entering the station again. This time, he comes back with two police officers.

After the intervention by cops, both parties went to a police station to lodge their complaints. No report, however, has been filed so far.

Mr Meena is said to be a habitual offender. A few months ago, the police had received information about betting in the parking area of the Ratlam railway station which then sent a team there to investigate. When the team reached the spot, the contractor entered into a tiff with a sub-inspector which resulted into a case against him.