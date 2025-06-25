Delhi Man, In Burqa, Enters Teen's House, Pushes Her To Death From Roof

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman by pushing her off the fifth-floor rooftop of her residence in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar. The accused, identified as Taufeeq, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody late on Tuesday night after a brief period in hiding.

The incident was first reported to the Jyoti Nagar Police Station around 8:30 am on Monday. According to the police, the victim, Neha, was found in critical condition after being allegedly pushed from the rooftop of her family's residence. She was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where she died of her injuries later that day.

To conceal his identity and avoid detection by the victim's family and neighbours, Taufeeq entered the residential building wearing a burqa. During interrogation after his arrest, Taufeeq admitted that he used the disguise to gain direct access to Neha without raising alarm.

CCTV footage shows a figure in a burqa entering the building and later leaving under suspicious circumstances. Investigators are working to reconstruct the full timeline of events using footage from multiple cameras positioned around the complex.

According to Delhi Police sources, Taufeeq and Neha were in a relationship for several months. Tensions arose when Neha discovered that Taufeeq was planning to marry another woman, reportedly arranged by his family. This revelation allegedly led to a heated argument between the two on the rooftop.

Neha's family contests this version. Her father stated that Neha never had a romantic relationship with Taufeeq and that she used to tie a rakhi to him. The family claims they had known Taufeeq for nearly three years and that he had frequently visited their home.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.