Rash Driving Altercation Snowballs Into Communal Clash In Bhopal, 6 Injured

At least six people, including women, were injured when an altercation over rash driving snowballed into a communal clash in Bhopal's Jahangirabad area today.

Stones were thrown and swords brandished before police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

According to police, the dispute began on Sunday when local resident Faiz drove recklessly through the neighbourhood. This led to an altercation with people from the community dominating the locality. During the fight, Faiz reportedly grabbed a knife from a vegetable cart and attacked a person. An FIR was registered and Faiz was arrested.

Additional Commissioner of Police Awadhesh Kumar Goswami said, "There was a fight between two groups on Sunday. One of the groups comprised five members. Three of them were arrested. On Tuesday, a clash broke out again over the presence of a person who was not arrested in the Sunday case. Those who were victims on Sunday threw stones today," he said.

A large posse of police personnel were deployed nearby for a Congress rally. The cops rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, the police officer said. The officer said the stone-pelters will be identified using CCTV footage and action will be taken.

Police have also arrested the two accused who were not arrested earlier in the case registered on Sunday. Heavy force has been deployed in the area to ensure no further flare-up.

Visuals from the spot showed people throwing stones and running with swords in their hands.