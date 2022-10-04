Insta Reel On 'Munni Badnam Hui' At Temple, State Home Minister Steps In

Neha Mishra is a social media influencer who has more than four lakh followers on Instagram.

A police case or First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against a woman for shooting a video of a dance on the premises of a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district and posting it on social media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said today.

The young woman - Neha Mishra, a social media influencer, who had posted the video on Instagram on October 1, later deleted it and apologised after some members of fringe group Bajrang Dal took objection to the video.

The Insta 'reel' (short video) had been shot on the temple steps to the tune of hit Bollywood song "Munni Badnam Hui".

"The way Neha dressed and shot the video was objectionable. I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning she did this," Mr Mishra told reporters.

छतरपुर में माता बम्बरबैनी मंदिर परिसर में आपत्तिजनक फिल्मांकन के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के निर्देश पुलिस अधीक्षक को दिए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/X7euV9Z1qv — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) October 4, 2022

"I have directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhatarpur to file an FIR against her," said the minister who is also the state government's spokesperson.

After objections by Bajrang Dal activists, the woman deleted the dance reel and uploaded a new video seeking apology for "hurting religious sentiments."



