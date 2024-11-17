Video: India Test Fires 'Historic' Long-Range Hypersonic Missile

The missile was test-fired on Saturday.

India has successfully test-fired a long-range hypersonic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Mr Singh described the test-firing of the missile as a historic moment as it put India in the group of select nations having the capabilities to develop such critical technologies.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha," the defence minister said on 'X'.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," he said.

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted a flight trial of its long range hypersonic missile on 16th Nov 2024 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha.



Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for successful flight… pic.twitter.com/wq7yM2YS9f — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 17, 2024

Mr Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces and the industry for what he described as a "stupendous" achievement.

