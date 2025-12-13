Russia Says It Hit Ukraine Facilities With Hypersonic Missiles

Russia on Saturday said it hit Ukrainian industrial and energy facilities overnight with hypersonic missiles, in what it called a retaliation attack for Ukrainian strikes on "civilian targets" in Russia.

Moscow's defence ministry said it carried out a "massive strike" on Ukraine's army and energy facilities using weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles as a "response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)