Russia Says It Hit Ukraine Facilities With Hypersonic Missiles

Moscow's defence ministry said it carried out a "massive strike" on Ukraine's army and energy facilities using weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Russia called it a retaliation attack for Ukrainian strikes on "civilian targets".

Russia on Saturday said it hit Ukrainian industrial and energy facilities overnight with hypersonic missiles, in what it called a retaliation attack for Ukrainian strikes on "civilian targets" in Russia.

Moscow's defence ministry said it carried out a "massive strike" on Ukraine's army and energy facilities using weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles as a "response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia".

