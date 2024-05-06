Ukraine To Join EU By 2027 Under Draft Peace Proposal: Report

Ukraine would be slated to join the European Union by January 1 2027 under a peace proposal being discussed as part of US-mediated negotiations to bring an end to the years-long Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The proposal was being negotiated by US and Ukrainian officials with the support of Brussels, the FT added, citing people briefed with the document's contents.

