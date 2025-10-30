Video: Interpreter Weeps As Ukrainian Boy Recounts Russian Bombing Horror

A moving scene unfolded in the European Parliament in Brussels when an interpreter broke down mid-sentence while translating the testimony of an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy who survived a Russian missile strike on a children's hospital in Vinnytsia in 2022.

The attack killed 28 people, including Roman Oleksiv's mother, Halyna, who had brought him in for a routine medical appointment. Roman spent more than 100 days in intensive care and has since endured 36 surgeries to treat burns covering nearly half his body.

As Roman recounted the day that changed his life, the interpreter who was translating his words into English struggled to continue. When the boy reached the moment he last saw his mother - "It was the last time I saw my mom," her voice broke, and she began to cry.

11-year-old Roman Oleksiv, who survived the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia, spoke at the European Parliament during a documentary screening about Ukrainian children. He shared the story of losing his mother in the attack. The boy survived severe burns through 36 surgeries… pic.twitter.com/BsVdyjwaPv — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) December 11, 2025

A colleague stepped in to finish the translation as people in the room remained silent.

Roman, an aspiring ballroom dancer and the subject of an award-winning film, has been recognised in Ukraine for his resilience. President Volodymyr Zelensky presented him with a state award earlier this year, highlighting the courage of children enduring the war's brutality.

Diplomats and lawmakers listened as his story cut through political language, showing the true toll of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General reported that at least 676 children have been killed since the invasion began in February 2022. Child welfare agencies estimate that nearly 2,000 children have lost parental care due to war-related deaths or disappearances. Ukrainian officials also believe that more than 19,500 children have been abducted and deported by Russian forces since the start of the conflict.

