"Hello From Kupiansk": Zelensky's Selfie From Ukrainian City As Russia Claims Control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has paid a visit to Kupiansk, the strategic Ukrainian city that Russia claimed to have taken control of last month. Zelensky was on the frontline, recording a video and sharing a selfie from the area, putting to rest all such claims.

Kupiansk, in Kharkiv Oblast near the Russian border, has been a focal point in the recent conflict. While the Kremlin asserts that Russian troops recaptured the city, Ukraine has consistently denied it, stating that its forces continue to hold key positions.

"I wish you good health. Today I'm in the Kupiansk sector with our warriors who are getting the job done for Ukraine here. The Russians kept going on about Kupiansk - the reality speaks for itself," Zelensky said in the video shared on social media platform X.

He also praised Ukrainian soldiers for their efforts against Russian forces and thanked all units and soldiers "destroying the occupier".

"I visited our troops and congratulated them. I thank each of the units, everyone who is fighting here, everyone who is destroying the occupier. Today, achieving results on the frontline is crucial so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy," he added.

November 20

Russian top general to Putin: “Kupiansk has been taken under control”



December 2

Putin: “We invite foreign media to Kupiansk”



December 12

Zelenskyy: “Hello from Kupiansk” pic.twitter.com/WNlgIb2BSb — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) December 12, 2025

Zelensky, who was seen wearing a bulletproof vest, further mentioned that controlling key territories strengthened Ukraine's negotiating power internationally. He added, "This is exactly how it works: all our strong positions within the country translate into strong positions in the negotiations to end the war."

He also used the moment to honour Ukrainian soldiers, saying, "Thank you to each and every warrior! I'm proud of you! And I thank all of our Land Forces — today is exclusively your day. Thank you, guys. Glory to Ukraine!"

While he was recording a video, an explosion was heard in the distance.

Earlier, on November 20, Russia's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, announced that Russian forces had fully captured Kupyansk. Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Russia managed to block about 15 Ukrainian Armed Forces battalions in the Kupiansk area, inviting journalists to come and see the surrounded Ukrainian army units."

Ihor Obolenskyi, commander of the 2nd Khartia Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainska Pravda, "Today we can say that the Russians in the city have been completely cut off and no more than 200 Russian soldiers remain in the city."