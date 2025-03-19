UP Woman's 2 Boyfriends, A Love Triangle And A Murder On Camera

She called her boyfriend to meet on the night of Holi last week. The woman promised to marry him but little did he know that his girlfriend had planned his murder with her new lover.

In the love triangle, the man was allegedly shot dead by his girlfriend's new lover in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and the accused have been arrested. The police said the woman and her new boyfriend planned the murder a month before Holi and on the night of the festival on March 14, they called the victim, Diljeet, outside a house and shot him in the chest.

In a CCTV, the accused on a TVS Splendor with a black helmet is seen chasing the victim who is on a scooty around 11:05 pm. The accused is pointing a gun towards Diljeet while chasing him on a bike. He later shot him in the chest, the police said.

Almost 50 minutes later around midnight, the accused, with a bag, was spotted on his bike parked behind a tempo. He later fled from the spot.

The accused were on the run for several days, which led to an uproar. The police formed a special team and identified the accused using technical evidence and informers. After questioning the victim's girlfriend, the police caught the accused and another woman who was also involved in the murder.

The cops are yet to recover the weapon used in the murder.