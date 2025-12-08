In <i>Dhoom</i>-Style Heist, Thieves On Bikes Loot Bags From Moving Bus On Maharashtra Highway

A shocking incident has been caught on camera in Maharashtra's Beed district, where a gang of bike-borne thieves looted passenger bags from a moving bus on the Solapur-Dhule highway. The footage, now viral on X, shows one of the thieves climbing onto the speeding bus and opening the rear luggage compartment, throwing bags onto the road for accomplices to collect.

The incident occurred in October 2025, where the suspects tailed a private travel bus which was headed to a wedding. The pillion rider is seen standing on the shoulders of the biker and climbing onto the bus's rear ladder while it was in motion. Once on top of the bus, he opened the luggage compartment and threw several bags onto the road. His accomplices, following closely behind, swiftly collected ten bags and fled with the valuables.

Watch the video here:

No this is not a bollywood movie shooting, it is actual footage of Robbery from a Volvo Bus which was having Baratis.



This incidence happened on Beed Solapur National Highway number 52 last month .



Robbers got away with 10 suitcases out of 17.



Police are not yet able to trace… pic.twitter.com/vA1QE5ajud — Atul Modani (@atulmodani) December 7, 2025

Beed Police has taken serious note of the incidents and the district superintendent of police has ordered intensified patrolling and surveillance on the national highway. Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat said patrols and highway surveillance have been stepped up to track down the culprits and curb such crimes.

According to police sources, incidents of theft and robbery from halted or slow-moving travel buses have seen a noticeable rise in recent weeks.

Authorities have urged passengers to stay vigilant, avoid keeping valuables in external luggage compartments, and report any suspicious activity immediately. Hotel and eatery operators along the highway have also been instructed to ensure their CCTV systems are functional and to alert police to suspicious movements.