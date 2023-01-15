Video: Himata Sarma Shares 'Lovely Moments' From Guwahati Zoo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited the Guwahati zoo and took stock of the work going on there. He also announced that the zoo will be transformed into a famous tourist destination.

Mr Sarma drove to the zoo all by himself. He met officials and discussed what more facilities could be added as he went around the area in his car. Among new features, the zoo is expected to get a botanical garden and start a night safari.

Drove inside Assam State Zoo premises and enquired about the various ongoing works in the Zoo.



Also asked authorities to give a facelift to the Zoo, while maintaining harmony with the existing flora and fauna.@assamzoopic.twitter.com/P6V4NQDUok — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 15, 2023

On a day when the state is celebrating the Magh Bihu festival. Mr Sarma spent time with exotic birds and other animals.

Some of the parrots even sat on the Assam Chief Minister shoulders. He also fed the macaws inside the zoo.

"Had a refreshing feeling as I visited the @assamzoo, having glimpses of the animals and birds from close proximity. Took stock of the Zoo's condition in its entire stretch and decided that our Govt will transform it into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region," Mr Sarma wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Sharing some lovely moments from my visit to Assam State Zoo this morning!



It was an amazing feeling to feed the cute macaws! pic.twitter.com/ELGRq2Jo1C — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 15, 2023

The state zoo is situated in Guwahati and is spread across 432 acres of land. It inhabits nearly 113 species of fauna and is considered the largest zoo in northeast India.