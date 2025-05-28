"C-Grade Movie, Will Flop": Congress's Gaurav Gogoi Slams Himanta Sarma

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed president of Assam Congress, has said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations of Pakistan links are part of a "C-grade Bollywood cinema" that is "going to flop badly".

Mr Sarma has alleged that Mr Gogoi visited Pakistan on the "invitation" of the country's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). "Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on invitation of ISI. For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training," Mr Sarma alleged.

Responding to a media query on whether he planned to sue Mr Sarma for defamation, the Congress leader said, "How many defamation cases will you file against a party whose politics depends on defamation? Defamation is their motto, how to malign someone's image."

Mr Gogoi said his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, lived in Pakistan briefly for a climate change project and he had visited her then. "About 14-15 years back, my wife, a public policy expert, was in Pakistan for a year as part of a South Asian project on climate change. When she was there, I went with her once."

"Now they are making a C-grade Bollywood cinema, the release of which has been announced for September 10, is going to flop badly. And if we did anything wrong, whose government has been in power for the past 10 years? What are central agencies doing?" he asked.

Mr Gogoi said the BJP aimed to create doubts in the Congress leadership about him, but the plan did not work.

The Congress leader also claimed that the "smear campaign" against his family was an attempt to divert attention from the corruption allegations against the Chief Minister and his family.

Reacting to Mr Gogoi's remarks, Mr Sarma put out a post on X. "Finally, Congress MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear - this is just the beginning, not the end. What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Shri Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment," he alleged.

"The Government of Assam, committed to transparency and accountability, will make everything public on 10th September, once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its comprehensive inquiry. The people of Assam and the nation deserve the truth - and they shall have it, in full. But the people will also not forget - nor forgive - the Congress party and Shri Rahul Gandhi for deliberately promoting such a dangerous and compromised individual into the public life of our country," said Mr Sarma, once a close aide of Mr Gogoi's father and Assam Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi.