Video: Gurugram Road Caves In After Heavy Rain, Truck Falls Into Giant Crater

A massive crater swallowed a truck in Gurugram late Wednesday night after an intense spell of rain caused a portion of the road to collapse, severely impacting traffic.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Wednesday when the truck, en route through the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), suddenly plunged into a crater that had formed moments earlier. The truck overturned and has remained lodged in the crater since the collapse.

The collapse was triggered by an accumulation of rainwater following unprecedented rainfall in the area. Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall in a span of 12 hours, with over 103 mm falling within just 90 minutes, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Wazirabad tehsil nearby recorded 122 mm in the same period.

The truck driver escaped with minor injuries and was called to the local police station for a statement.

This section of the SPR had reportedly undergone sewer-related maintenance work recently. A detailed technical inspection is awaited.

The impact of the downpour was not isolated. Several routes in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), particularly across Gurugram, were rendered impassable. Key locations such as Basai, Golf Course Extension Road, Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda Road, and residential colonies witnessed significant waterlogging.

By this morning, Gurugram's roads were at a standstill. The Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was among the worst affected, with submerged road surfaces and submerged underpasses.

Subhash Chowk saw accumulated water levels rise to 2.5 feet, leaving commuters stranded in traffic until 2:00 am. Authorities issued advisories urging commuters to work from home or avoid unnecessary travel.

"Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since last night. Traffic jams with movement disruption may take more than usual time to commute," the Gurugram traffic police said in a social media post.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Gurugram and surrounding NCR regions, forecasting continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.