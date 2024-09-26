Video: 'Guardians Of Peace, Warriors At Heart' - Army Showcases Modern Warfare Tech

The Indian Army's Spear Corps posted a video highlighting advanced military technologies

The Indian Army's Spear Corps has posted a video highlighting operational preparedness through the use of advanced technologies on the battlefield.

From nimble buggies that can be driven on rocky mountain streams to high-performance drones to a range of equipment for night operations, the Spear Corps' 42-second video explains in brief some of technologies they are using.

The Indian Army is enhancing its operational preparedness through significant technological advancements and focussed training of soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.

With a focus on state-of-the-art equipment, including drones and advanced equipment customised to different terrain, the army is poised to tackle modern warfare challenges effectively, the spokesperson said.

The infusion of cutting-edge technologies is sharpening the skills of soldiers while increasing overall operational efficiency, the army said.

The army's modernisation effort aligns well with the 'Atmanirbharta' initiative, promoting self-reliance in defence production, and as a result the army is transforming into a formidable force, ready to respond to evolving security threats with agility and precision, the army said.

The Spear Corps used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to keep an eye on Manipur and coordinate relief and rescue of internally displaced people in May last year, and in the subsequent months. The troops have also been instrumental in relief and rescue operations during the floods in Manipur this year.