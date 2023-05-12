Watch: Army's 'Eye In The Sky' Over Violence-Hit Manipur

Manipur: A screengrab of a UAV video feed tweeted by the Indian Army's Spear Corps

The Indian Army has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to keep an eye on sensitive areas in Manipur as the authorities work to restore normalcy in the violence-hit states.

Thousands of people have been internally displaced after ethnic violence broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis.

In a tweet, the Indian Army's Spear Corps gave details about the UAV operation to keep an eye on Manipur and coordinate relief and rescue of displaced people. The army said some 130 columns are on the ground.

A video feed of one of the UAVs shows how the army has been monitoring people and traffic movement on the ground.

"Approximately 130 columns on ground, UAVs and helicopters for aerial surveillance working relentlessly to restore normalcy. Escorted more of remaining approximately 6,000 people underway. Round-the-clock aerial surveillance continues," the Spear Corps said in the tweet.

Approximately 130 columns on ground,UAVs & Helicopters for Aerial Surveillance working relentlessly to restore normalcy.Escorted move of remaining approx 6000 persons underway.Round the clock aerial surveillance continues@adgpi@easterncomd#ManipurRescue#Manipurpic.twitter.com/zgvG5r9Jyu — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 12, 2023

The army's Eastern Command tweeted Lieutenant General RP Kalita met with prominent local community leaders at Manipur's Mantripukhri to defuse tensions. "...He urged them to build mutual trust and kinship in the larger interest of Manipur," the Eastern Command said.

The army has asked people to guard against fake news on social media about the situation on Manipur.

"Numerous queries on content posted on social media and messaging apps related to Manipur were made to us and most of them were found untrue. Indian Army requests everyone to rely on information disseminated through verified handles only," the Spear Corps tweeted.

Numerous queries on content posted on social media/ messaging apps related to #Manipur were made to us& most of them were found untrue. #IndianArmy requests everyone to rely on information disseminated through verified handles only@adgpi@easterncomd@manipurmygovpic.twitter.com/NgFZUxJCH7 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 12, 2023

The Meiteis, who are settled in and around Imphal valley and historically come under the "general" category, have been demanding for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The tribal Kukis, who are mostly settled in the hills, do not want the economically powerful Meiteis to be categorised as ST.

The Kukis say the Meiteis will put pressure on the already limited government benefits and scarce resources.

The tribals took out a protest against a recent order of the Manipur High Court telling the BJP state government to see if Meiteis can be included under the ST category. Violence started after this and both communities have blamed each other for it.

An Assam Rifles soldier was injured while trying to defuse an improvised explosive device in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday, news agency ANI reported. A day before that, a policeman was killed and four others were injured when suspected insurgents fired at them in Bishnupur district.