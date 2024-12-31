"I'm Sorry": Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh's Apology And A Promise

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said "sorry" for the unfortunate developments in the northeastern state due to the ethnic clashes that started last year. The Chief Minister, however, said the year ends on an optimistic note and that he hoped that normalcy will return to the state in 2025.

"This entire year has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what's happening till today since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months progress towards the peace, I believe by 2025, the normalcy will be restored in the state," the Chief Minister said.

"I want to appeal to all the communities in the state, whatever happened has happened. You have to forgive and forget the past mistakes and we have to start a new life (towards) a peaceful and prosperous Manipur," he said, adding that all 35 tribes in Manipur should live together In harmony.

The violence in Manipur has claimed over 180 lives since May last year, when violence erupted over the Meities community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and the tribal Kukis' opposition to this.

The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in Imphal Valley. The tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent of the population and reside mainly in the hills.