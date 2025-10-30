Video: Drunk Teacher Drags Biker For 1.5 km With Car In Gujarat Hit-And-Run

Two people were injured after their motorcycle was hit and dragged for more than a kilometre by a car that was driven by a drunk teacher, in a shocking case of hit-and-run in Gujarat recently.

The incident took place on Modasa Lunawada Road on National Highway 48, when the car and the two-wheeler were passing through Mahisagar district.

The teacher and his brother, who was also drunk and present in the car at the time of the accident, have been arrested. Liquor bottles found inside the car and the car have been seized the police said.

A 33-second of the video that has gone viral shows the car dragging the bike that appeared to be stuck in front of it. One of the riders eventually fall and his/her hand appears to come under the wheels.

The car driver was identified as Manish Patel and his brother was identified as Mehul Patel. The victims were identified as 50-year-old Dineshbhai and 21-year-old Sunil.

"The police have registered a case against the two accused. They have also called the Forensics Science Laboratory team. A probe is underway," Mahisagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Vasava said.

Efforts are also underway to cancel the teacher's driving licence, he added.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Lunawada Civil Hospital and Godhra Civil Hospital.