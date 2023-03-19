Delhi Man Assaults, Pushes Woman Into Cab On Busy Road. No One Helps Her

Police took cognisance of the video and launched an investigation on Saturday night.

A viral video from Mangolpuri in North West Delhi showed a man hitting a woman and shoving her into a cab while another man accompanying him watched. The man, barefoot, can be seen beating the woman in the middle of a busy road, pushing her forcibly into a cab, and punching her repeatedly inside the cab while another man watches without acting. Both men then get inside the cab and drive away. Nobody, including the cab driver, can be seen trying to help the woman.

Police took cognisance of the video and launched an investigation on Saturday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, Delhi Police, said.

A police team has been sent to the registered address of the owner of the cab in Haryana's Gurugram.

The cab was last spotted around IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram at 11:30 pm on Saturday, CCTV footage accessed by the police showed.

Delhi police have traced the cab and the driver, and are trying to find out where the three passengers got off. The vehicle was booked through the Uber app from Rohini to Vikaspuri. On the way, they had an altercation which escalated into physical assault.