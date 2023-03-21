Delhi Woman In Road Assault Clip Says She Fought With Fiance: 'Sorted Now'

The man in the video was seen pushing the woman into a cab and punching her repeatedly

Days after a video showing a man hitting a woman and pushing her into a cab on a Delhi road sparked outrage, the woman has termed it a "misunderstanding" with her fiance that has now been "sorted out".

A viral video of incident at Mangolpuri in North West Delhi had triggered strong reactions, with many calling for strict action and raising questions on the safety of women in the national capital.

The man in the video was seen pushing the woman forcibly into a cab and then punching her repeatedly. Another man looks on but does not intervene. Once the woman is inside the cab, both men get in and the car drives away. Despite heavy traffic, no one intervenes.

After the video started doing the rounds on social media, police launched a probe and a police team was sent to the registered address of the cab owner.

In a video message, the girl has now thanked police for their prompt response. "It was a misunderstanding between my fiance and me. We had a fight over a personal matter. We later patched up. I thank Delhi Police for being so protective," she said.