Woman, Brother Assaulted After Their Car Brushes Against Man In Delhi: Cops

In an alleged road rage case here, a woman and her brother were allegedly beaten up by a group of men here after their car brushed against one of them, police said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, a PCR call regarding assault with a brother and sister in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area was received at 8 pm. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot," a senior police officer said. The officer said the caller informed the police that three to four men have beaten up a woman and her brother.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that an altercation began when the victims' vehicle lightly brushed against one of these men while they were standing there. Later, these men beat up the siblings, broke the front and rear window pane of their vehicle and fled away," the police officer said.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against three to four men and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

