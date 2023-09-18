Video: 2 Men On Bike Crash Into Car, Then Point Gun At Owner In Delhi

In yet another road rage incident in Delhi, two men pointed a gun at a man during an argument over their two-wheeler crashing into his car. The incident took place in the Bhajanpura area on Saturday.

In a CCTV footage, two men on bike can be seen crashing into a parked car, following which its owner comes out of the house and gets into an argument with them.

In the video, the car owner's mother is also seen engaged in the argument when the two men suddenly took out a gun and pointed it out at him. Before the things could escalate, his mother sends him inside the house.

However, the two men then tried to go inside the house but were stopped by the woman.

The police have now registered a case and have started searching for the accused.

Last month, a man was killed in road rage in Bhajanpura. Four people were arrested in the case after they were identified through CCTV footage.