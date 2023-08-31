Road Rage Behind Amazon Manager's Murder In Delhi, Teen Is Prime Accused

Harpreet Gill was shot dead by five attackers.

Delhi Police today arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the murder of a senior manager at Amazon. Harpreet Gill was shot dead by five people in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday when he was travelling on a bike with his friend.

Police also said that the attack was prompted by an argument over a narrow lane. The attackers were coming on a scooter from the opposite direction, and the lane was narrow, so only one vehicle could pass at a time. Both Gill and the attackers refused to move back so that the other vehicle could pass.

The shooting occurred in Delhi's Bhajanpura at around 11.30 pm.

According to the police, accused Bilal Gani and his associates Mohammad Sameer (18), Sohail (23), Mohammad Junaid (23), and Adnan (19), were partying in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.

Around 10.30 pm, they decided to step out for a ride on two scooters. They stopped at a few places and finally started riding on a narrow lane where two bikes could not cross.

Gani and his associates became aggressive and Junaid slapped Singh. When Gill and Singh tried to get down to speak with the youngsters, Sameer shot at their heads, the DCP said.

The accused were identified after scanning CCTV footage, police said.

According to the police, Gani, who worked at a welding shop in Bhajanpura, turned 18 on Sunday. In 2022, he was involved in a murder in Bhajanpura and a robbery case. Being a minor at that time, he managed to come out of the Children's Observation home, police said.